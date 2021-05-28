CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from May 19 through May 24.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

4:09 p.m.: A U.S. Border Patrol agent called Calexico police to report spotting a stolen vehicle in the driveway of an abandoned home on the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue. The agent told police that he witnessed two men pushing the vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet utility truck, down Rockwood with a woman in the driver’s seat. All three subjects were found near the vehicle when police arrived and were detained pending investigation. The woman who had been in the driver’s seat later admitted that she had stolen the vehicle in Heber earlier in the day because she needed a ride and noticed that the keys were in the ignition. Police released the woman pending criminal charges and noted that they believe there is sufficient evidence for a charge of possession of stolen property. The two men who were seen pushing the vehicle were questioned and released without charges.

9:55 p.m.: An officer on patrol contacted a Hispanic male adult loitering in front of a business in the 200 block of East Second Street, a noted high-crime area, police stated in the log. Ulloa consented to a personal search and the officer located a used glass pipe in his pocket that contained suspected methamphetamine residue. The man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a promise to appear in court.

10:01 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 300 block of East Third Street noticed a male subject walking down the sidewalk and heard a loud stomping sound along with the sound of glass breaking. Police detained the man and located a broken methamphetamine pipe nearby. The man denied breaking the pipe and refused to say anything further. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a promise to appear in court.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

2:46 a.m.: Police contacted two individuals Dumpster-diving behind Walmart on Rockwood Avenue. One of the individuals, identified as Stephanie Lopez, admitted to police that she was holding methamphetamine in her pack. She told officers that she had been sent to pick up and drop off the drugs by two bald, Hispanic men with tattoos who she doesn’t know by name. Officers located the drugs, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed in at 161.9 grams. Based on the amount being too much for personal consumption, police arrested Lopez on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was later released at the Police Department front counter.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

2:14 p.m.: Police responded to the Calexico West Port of Entry after customs officials detained a man with an outstanding warrant. Police confirmed the active felony sex offense warrant out of Contra Costa County and arrested Daniel Miranda. Miranda was later booked into Imperial County jail.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

11:54 a.m.: A blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from the 700 block of East Fourth Street. The vehicle was valued around $10,000.

2:07 p.m.: Calexico police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard in reference to a light pole on fire. First responders found the light pole in flames along with a nearby shopping cart. A witness at the scene told police that he saw a woman he knows only as “Cristina” near the pole shortly before the fire began. Police were unable to locate any further witnesses or evidence.