North Imperial Ave. Sidewalk Closures in E.C. to Continue till August

EL CENTRO — Work crews have closed sidewalks and lanes on Highway 86 at the Adams Avenue/North Imperial Avenue intersection in El Centro through Friday, May 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a larger paving project on a 1.5-mile segment of Highway 86/Adams Avenue just west of Wilson Street to Highway 86/North Imperial Avenue at Treshill Road. Construction will include sidewalk repairs, intersection treatments and thermoplastic striping and markings and is expected to be completed in mid-August, according to the Caltrans release.

Paving operations are expected to begin Tuesday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. continuing weekdays and will involve lane closures, and temporary driveway and intersection closures along with daytime construction noise.

One lane in each direction will remain open during the work. Access to businesses will remain open. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow additional travel time.

Nighttime closures are anticipated to take place in mid-June. Details will be made available when the closures are scheduled, according to Caltrans.

“Caltrans thanks community members for their understanding during the construction improvements. Crews will mitigate construction noise and dust as much as possible,” according to the press release.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in the work zone and to watch for highway workers and construction equipment.