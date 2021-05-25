HOLTVILLE — Dr. Vincent Soun, the Holtville Fire Department, and the Chamber of Commerce joined forces last week to provide yet another drive-through vaccination clinic in the city, this time promoting younger participation.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna versions of the vaccine were available at Soun’s drive-through clinic near his Sarin & Tao Family Medical Clinic office on Pine Avenue on Thursday, May 20.

Youths as young as 12 were able to get vaccinated with the Pfizer brand, while Moderna was for those 18 and over.

That could change sometime in June, according to news reports on Tuesday morning, May 25. Moderna officials are reporting that in a study of adolescents 12 to 17 years old, its vaccine is “100 percent effective,” and the company could be request emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for that age group in early June.

Holtville resident Josie Castro Rehn receives her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a Holtville firefighter on Thursday, May 20, during a drive-through vaccination clinic held by Dr. Vincent Soun in coordination with the Fire Department and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Holtville fire personnel direct traffic as vehicles line up on Pine Avenue to take part in a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic outside Dr. Vincent Soun’s Sarin & Tao Family Medical Clinic on Thursday, May 20. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO