The California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation Inc. is awarding eight scholarships for 2021. This foundation was established in 2011 by members of our community who are dedicated to supporting projects to ensure continued operation of our fair for the youths of our community, according to a foundation press release.

The scholarship fund was formed in 2019 to assist in continuing education for Imperial Valley students in a technology school, trade school, or college, with an emphasis in an agriculture area.

Congratulations to this year’s award recipients, Philip Minnick, Rachel Chambers, Trent Cox, Cooper Dickerson, Isaac Islas, Syndey Mange, Madison Mills, and Brandi Whittle.

Thank you to all the members of the California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation who participated in the silent auctions and dinner, usually held in January/February of each year that funds the scholarship awards, and to the scholarship selection committee for selecting these outstanding students.

The foundation is a non-profit that endeavors to serve and enrich the heritage of the California Mid-Winter Fair.