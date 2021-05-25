Vincent Memorial Catholic senior Brianna Balli goes up for a shot over a Calexico defender during their Imperial Valley League game at Vincent Memorial in Calexico on Thursday, May 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High girls’ basketball team ended a 16-year drought against crosstown rival Calexico High on Thursday, May 20, when the Scots upended the Bulldogs 51-40 in an Imperial Valley League contest on the Vincent Memorial campus.

The Scots’ victory leaves three teams with one loss in the IVL with one week remaining. Vincent (7-6 overall, 4-1 in IVL), Calexico (5-1 overall, 5-1 in IVL) and Imperial (7-3 overall, 5-1 in IVL) all have one loss and trail Holtville (8-1 overall, 7-0 in IVL) by a game.

The Scots finish the IVL campaign with a 5 p.m. home game against Southwest on Tuesday, May 25, followed by a 5 p.m. road game at Calipatria on Wednesday, May 26, and a 5 p.m. home game against Imperial on Thursday, May 27.

Calexico has a 7 p.m. road game at Imperial on Wednesday, May 26, and a 7 p.m. road game at Holtville on Friday, May 28, to conclude the season.

On May 20, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter but fell apart in the second, getting outscored 17-9 by the Scots to give Vincent Memorial a 31-24 halftime advantage.

The Scots increased their lead to 41-30 going to the fourth quarter before completing the 51-40 win.

Senior Delta Nelson led the Scots with 22 points and five steals. Senior Brianna Balli had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks while junior Isabella Gonzales also got the double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Vincent Memorial Catholic senior Delta Nelson goes up for a layup in front of a Calexico defender during their game on Thursday, May 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

For the Bulldogs, senior Lyah Macias led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Junior Alyn Duran had 10 points for Calexico and freshman Mia Barboa had five points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

On Monday, May 24, Calexico got back on the winning track with a 52-25 victory over Calipatria at Varner Gym in Calexico. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to the easy victory.

Macias led the way for Calexico with 19 points and eight rebounds. Junior Viviana Cuadras added 10 points and Borboa finished with nine points and four blocked shots against the Hornets.

On Friday, May 21, Vincent Memorial’s six-game winning streak came to an end when the Scots traveled to San Diego but fell to Francis Parker, 47-38.

Vincent Boys Fall to Wildcats

BRAWLEY — It’s been a tough season for the Vincent Memorial boys’ basketball team as the Scots fell to 0-6 with a 65-58 loss to Brawley Union High here on May 17.

The Scots’ game against Calexico on Thursday, May 20, is being rescheduled and will need to be squeezed in this week as the Imperial Valley League season comes to an end.

Vincent Memorial has a 7 p.m. road game against Southwest High in El Centro against on Tuesday, May 25, a 7 p.m. road game at Calipatria on Wednesday, May 26, and a 7 p.m. home game against Imperial on Thursday, May 27.