CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library is getting ready for its first-ever virtual author visit on Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

Charlie M. Zamarripa | COURTESY PHOTO

We are delighted to present Charlie M. Zamarripa, author of “Lost in Thought,” via Zoom.

We encourage you to join us to learn about Charlie’s journey into authorship and to listen to him reading from his debut book of original poetry. There will be an opportunity to ask him questions.

Join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89535485977?pwd=Y0xseVcrYm1EeVptcmVBcFFIUWxpdz09

Use the Zoom ID: 895 3548 5977, and passcode: 424271

Signed copies of Zamarripa’s book will be available for purchase at the library.

“Lost in Thought” was released on March 28 by small publishing house, Impspired of the United Kingdom.

