Home
Legal Notices
In Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICES: May 20, 2021

on
City of Holtville-Proof 9037
FBN GREEN PATCH 6528
FBN VIRAMONTES TRANSPORT 6117
FBNS A C SERVICES 9035
FBNS–DOLLAR GENERAL STORE 6118
FBNS–VILLEGAS OLIVIA FAMILY CHILD CARE 6120
IC Pest Control Hearing 9033
IC–Plan Dept..EEC 9036
LIEN SALE 6119
NAME CHANGE–ARNOLD MATEO CHAPARRO ECU001247 6531
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINSTER ESTATE–REFUDIO NAVARRO 6529
PETITION TO ADMINSTER ESTATE PAUL ARZAGA 6530
Previous
Flames Broil Carl’s Jr. in El Centro to Charred Ruins
Next
Calexico Police Briefs: May 11-18
More Stories
MLK Jr Community Choir Performs and Helps Children
Sweet Voices Deliver Inspirational Message and Help Children