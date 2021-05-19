IID Awards $15K in College Scholarships to Students

Imperial Irrigation District, during its Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, May 18, awarded $15,250 in scholarships to 17 high school students who are related to district employees and pursuing their education at an accredited college, university, or trade school this fall.



“The Student Scholarship Program was established in 1991 to help high school graduates, dependents of IID employees, who will continue to further their education,” IID board President James Hanks said in a press release. “We are very proud of this program and glad the district can assist its hardworking employees and their families in a small way.”

These students have obtained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average. This year, the district received 17 applications from highly motivated high school seniors who met or exceeded the requirements, the release stated.

The top academic achievement scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, were awarded to Vanessa Ramirez of the NOVA Academy of Coachella, who earned a 4.55 GPA, and to Jazlyn Butler of Imperial High School, with a 4.24 GPA.

The district also awarded $750 scholarships to 15 other students to help with their future education. Those recipients are: