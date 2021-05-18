EL CENTRO — Community members gathered for the dedication and blessing of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s new office on Saturday, May 15.

Though the committee was initially founded in 2014 by longtime community activist Marlene Thomas, it wasn’t until more recently that it obtained its nonprofit status and acquired office space in the downtown area.

The office dedication was attended by multiple elected officials, representatives of various local service organizations, Imperial Valley College, San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus and the county Sheriff’s Office.

Rev. Denise Jackson, formerly of El Centro’s Johnson Chapel-African Methodist Episcopal Church, and current reverend at the San Diego-based Prince Chapel-AME Church, presided over the office dedication and blessing.

The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee is committed to justice, equity and government accountability and transparency. Its office is located at 510 Main St.