BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Blast Eagles and Wildcats

BRAWLEY — The Calexico High School girls’ basketball team made the trek to Brawley Union High on Friday, May 14, and came away with a lopsided victory.

Calexico High School sophomore Andres Tabarez goes to the basket for a layup against Southwest High during an Imperial Valley League game at Varner Gym in Calexico on Monday, May 10. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Junior Viviana Cuadras led the way for the Bulldogs (3-0 overall and in Imperial Valley League action) with 24 points as Calexico blew out Brawley 60-28.

Senior Lyah Macias notched a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds and freshman Mia Barboa also chipped in with 10 points.

The boys’ game against Brawley was rescheduled.

On Monday, May 10, Calexico hosted Southwest High of El Centro and the boys’ pulled out a hard-fought 66-61 win.

Junior Julian Beltran had a big offensive night with 20 points and six rebounds against the Eagles. Sophomore Andres Tabarez finished with 16 points and six steals while junior Aaron Tabarez had 14 points, nine assists and six steals.

In the girls’ game against Southwest, Calexico opened a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and pulled away for a 29-8 halftime advantage en route to the easy 52-14 victory.

Cuadras had 12 points and five steals while Macias finished with 11 points against Southwest. Barboa had eight points and nine rebounds and junior Alyn Duran finished with eight points.

Calexico has two more IVL doubleheaders this week, hosting Palo Verde Valley of Blythe on Monday with the girls’ game set for 5 p.m. and the boys’ contest slated to tip off at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the Bulldogs will travel to cross-town rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High for a 5 p.m. start to the girls’ game and a 7 p.m. start for the boys.