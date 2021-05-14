TENNIS: Vincent Memorial Wins CIF Tennis Title

SAN DIEGO — Calexico’s Vincent Memorial Catholic High coed tennis team survived a four-day run through the CIF-San Diego Section Division II team tennis playoffs and walked away with the championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego on Friday, May 14.

The Scots beat Pacific Ridge of Carlsbad 10-7 in the championship match to claim the title.

Members of the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School coed tennis team celebrate winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division II team tennis championship at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego on Friday, May 14. The Scots defeated Pacific Ridge High of Carlsbad to win the title. | VINCENT MEMORIAL COURTESY PHOTO

Due to the COVID-shortened school year and athletic season, tennis was combined into one coed division this year instead of the traditional girls tennis season in the fall and boys tennis season in the spring.

The format has three girls’ singles matches, three boys’ singles matches, three girls’ doubles matches, three boys’ doubles matches and then five coed doubles matches to make for a total of 17 matches played during a competition.

The Scots entered the 16-team playoff tournament as the No. 2 seed and opened with a tough 10-7 victory over Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista on Tuesday, May 11.

In the quarterfinals, Vincent Memorial hosted Serra of San Diego on Wednesday, May 12, and scored a 13-4 victory. The semifinals saw the Scots host Santana of Santee on Thursday, May 13, at the Calexico High School courts and they were able to score an 11-6 win.

The story is developing. Read more about the title-winning Scots in an upcoming weekend story in the Calexico Chronicle.