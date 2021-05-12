IID Halts IVEDC Funding As Forgery Probe Begins

A top Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. official has been accused of fabricating a letter from the Imperial Irrigation District and forging an electronic signature of the district’s water manager, Tina Shields.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated, IID has sent a strongly worded letter to the IVEDC on Tuesday, May 11, and the district recently suspended payment on $100,000 in funding to the economic development agency pending resolution of the matter.

The IID is accusing IVEDC’s Sean Wilcock of forging Shields’ signature on a letter to a specialist in the governor’s office seeking information about the district’s water rights and the availability of water for a potential industrial project in Imperial County.

Wilcock is vice president of business development and services for IVEDC. He’s been with the agency for at least 10 years, according to his Linkedin profile.

Sean Wilcock, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp.

The document, dated Feb. 14, 2018, was written on IID letterhead and has the signature of Shields.

It’s a “profoundly disturbing matter … involving inappropriate conduct by Mr. Wilcock,” stated IID’s General Manager Henry Martinez in a letter sent to IVEDC President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Kelley on Tuesday, May 11, that was obtained by the Calexico Chronicle.

“The problem arose when Mr. Wilcock forwarded a letter he indicated was previously provided by Ms. Shields on behalf of IID, suggesting that an update of this letter would meet his needs,” Martinez stated.

Kelley told the Calexico Chronicle on Wednesday, May 12 that the letter in question was never mailed.

Still, Martinez’s letter goes on to say that Shields reviewed the letter and concluded that she had not written it. She could not recall “Project Nomad,” which the letter referenced, had no record of the letter in her archives, and it was a Word document rather the .pdf files she usually uses. She also concluded that her signature had been “copied, cut and pasted” into the document.

Shields and Wilcock had a heated discussion over the phone concerning the matter, according to Martinez’s letter. It continues:

“When confronted with these inconsistencies, Mr. Wilcock admitted he had recycled prior draft letters written by Ms. Shields for other specific projects, edited them for a different project and then copied, cut and pasted Ms. Shields’ signature from another document — all without her permission or consent! Not surprisingly, Ms. Shields was outraged over this blatant forgery and immediately terminated the conversation after advising Mr. Wilcock that she would be reporting this breach of trust to her management immediately.”

The IID has requested the IVEDC to review and verify the authenticity of all communication the economic development agency sourced from the district, and forward that material to the IID by Friday, May 14.

“If the situation is correct, they’re not only using IID letterhead, but an employee is providing what could be considered commitments on water rights. It compromises the district and misrepresents the district to any developer in the Valley,” Martinez told the Chronicle in a phone interview on Wednesday, May 12.

Further, the district has suspended the payment of $75,000 in membership dues to the IVEDC as well as $25,000 of financial support for the IVEDC’s annual renewable energy summit pending the outcome of an investigation.

The IID’s Board of Directors will likely discuss the matter in a closed session on Tuesday, May 18, during its next regular meeting. So far, it’s not an issue slated to be discussed in open session. The district board’s meeting agenda comes out Friday.

“It’s a serious and disturbing situation and begs the question, how many other documents have been forged?” IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby asked in an interview on May 12.

In a follow-up discussion later in the day, Hamby was asked whether there could be any potential litigation involved, which is one of the Brown Act’s stipulations for discussing an issue in closed session.

He said all “options should be evaluated due to the severity of the issues at hand.”

Division 3 Director and board President Jim Hanks said he was upset but was withholding judgement for the time being.

“I want verification of what transpired before I do anything,” he said. “Whether this will be held as a personnel matter within IVEDC, or whether it will be much bigger remains to be seen. If it’s not resolved, I imagine the board will take some action.”

IVEDC’s Kelley said the agency was not misrepresenting the IID. IVEDC was investigating the matter and had not found any evidence that Wilcock or other IVEDC employees had fabricated other IID documents.

“This letter that is in this document did not go out. This letter was sent from Sean Wilcock to IID as a sample for them to review and update,” Kelley said. “The mistake Sean made was not putting draft across it.”