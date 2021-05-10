IID Creates New Energy Conservation Notifications

Imperial Irrigation District has created new notifications for communicating with customers to take action to conserve energy during times when electricity may be in short supply, according to a district press release.

Starting this summer, IID’s new Conserve Alert notifications will alert energy customers of the need to conserve energy, seeking voluntary participation.

“Our new Conserve Alerts are a means to raise awareness and action to avert rotating power outages when energy supply margins are tight,” IID board President James Hanks stated in an email. “Our customers have always been great to voluntarily curb energy use when asked. We really appreciate that and hope for more participation this summer.”

Example of an IID Conserve Alert. | IID GRAPHIC

While the district carefully plans for times when electricity may be in short supply, and typically the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock, due to the harsh weather conditions in the IID service area there are times when supply margins are tight, especially during the summer, when air-conditioning use drives up electricity demand.

Voluntary energy conservation on the part of energy customers helps protect the reliability of the electric grid, takes stress off of energy infrastructure, aids in avoiding power outages and helps customers lower their monthly electric bill.

Levels of IID Conserve Alerts. | IID GRAPHIC

The new Conserve Alerts can be triggered by loss of generating or transmission equipment, peak electricity demand forecast and hot temperatures, especially persistent heatwaves. The notifications will be broadcast over the district’s social media platforms, through news releases, banner announcements on the IID website, direct email updates to customers and interactive voice response messages.

The conservation notifications come in four stages

● Conserve Alert (Green) – Generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high.

● Stage 1 (Yellow) – Energy Contingency Reserve shortfalls exist, or are forecast to occur.

● Stage 2 (Orange) – IID has taken mitigating actions and foresees or has implemented procedures up to but excluding interruption of firm load commitments.

● Stage 3 (Red) – IID is unable to meet contingency reserve or load requirements, and load interruption is imminent or in progress.

The district urges customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 to register their emails.