HOLTVILLE — After a narrow 3-2 victory over Calexico High, the Holtville High girls’ soccer team clinched the championship in the Desert League.

Calexico High School junior Stephanya Ruiz (7) keeps the ball away from Holtville High senior Amanda Strahm during a Desert League game in Holtville on Wednesday, May 5. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Vikings are sitting at 7-0 in DL play with the Bulldogs three games back at 4-3 with only two games remaining.

It was a nail-biter between the Vikings and Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 5, in Holtville with the game twice tied before the Vikings got the game-winner in the second half.

Holtville got goals from sophomores Ana Gastelum and Jasmine Castro and from junior Giselle Gasca.

Evelyn Roldan and Angela Prado had the two goals for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs Blow Out Scots

On Monday, May 3, Calexico dominated Vincent Memorial Catholic High, beating the Scots 12-0 in a Desert League matchup.

The Bulldogs got four goals from Alejandra Ceballos, two goals apiece from Evelyn Roldan, Angela Prado, and Maribell Maldonado and solo goals from Salma Gonzalez and Maria Ochoa.

Vikings Dominate Palo Verde

Holtville scored a 10-0 win over Palo Verde in Holtville on Monday, May 3. The Vikings built a 6-0 lead at halftime and cruised in with four more in the second half to get the 10-0 victory.

Holtville had three goals and an assist from senior Amanda Strahm, two goals and an assist from Rachelle Gasca, and solo goals from Jasmine Castro, Mia Moreno, Jaqueline Montejano and Esperanza Duenas.

The Vikings host Vincent Memorial at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, and travel to Blythe to take on Palo Verde at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the final DL game of the season.

Calexico finishes its league season with two home games, hosting Palo Verde at 5 p.m. May 10, and Vincent Memorial at 6 p.m. May 12.