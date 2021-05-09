CALEXICO — The Calexico High School girls’ basketball team opened its COVID-shortened season with a 44-22 Imperial Valley League victory over Central Union High at Varner Gym here on Friday, May 7.

Calexico High School senior Priscilla Equihua goes up for a shot in an Imperial Valley League game against Central Union High at Varner Gym in Calexico on Friday, May 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs showed some signs of rust early in the game and went into halftime with a narrow 15-11 lead, but an explosive second half, including a fourth quarter that saw Calexico outscore the Spartans 17-1, keyed the win.

Senior Lyah Macias paced the Bulldogs with 15 points while junior Viviana Cuadras added 12. Junior Alyn Duran also chipped in with nine points for Calexico and senior Priscilla Equihua added eight points.

Bulldog Boys Edge Central

In the second game of the Calexico-Central doubleheader of basketball, it was the defending CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champion Bulldogs coming away with a 59-52 victory.

Junior Aaron Tabarez led the way for Calexico (2-0 overall and 1-0 in Imperial Valley League play) with 23 points, eight assists and six steals and fellow junior Julian Beltran added 14 points and five rebounds.

A pair of sophomores also played key roles in the Bulldogs’ win with Aiden Carrasco chipping in with 11 points and six rebounds and Andres Tabarez adding seven points and five assists.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Southwest of El Centro on Monday, May 10, with the boys’ game set for 5 p.m. at Varner Gym in Calexico and the girls’ contest set to begin at 7 p.m.

Calexico High School senior Lyah Macias takes a shot in an Imperial Valley League game against Central Union High at Varner Gym in Calexico on Friday, May 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico will travel to Brawley on Friday, May 14 with the girls’ game beginning at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game starting at 7 p.m.