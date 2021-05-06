Home
CALEXICO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Camarena Memorial Library in conjunction with the Imperial County Behavioral Department is ready to offer two workshops on “Emotional Health and Awareness” for the whole family.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, the workshop will be geared toward children and teenagers and on May 20 at 4 p.m., the workshop will be for adults/parents.

After a world-changing year, we need to readjust to resuming the pre-pandemic way of living. Join us and learn how to cope with these major changes. We will meet via Zoom.

Kids & Teens
Thursday, May 6 @ 3 p.m.
Zoom ID: 886 0719 6176
Zoom Passcode: 264924

See also

Adults & Parents
Thursday, May 20 @ 4 p.m.
Zoom ID: 856 5600 3109
Zoom Passcode: 065468

