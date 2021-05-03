The Calexico High School softball team is on a three-game winning streak and will take on league-leading Holtville High at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at Emerson Field in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
SOFTBALL: ’Dogs Riding High for Key Series vs. Vikings

BLYTHE — The Calexico High School softball team won three straight Imperial Valley League games in the last week, sweeping a doubleheader against Palo Verde Valley High and edging Imperial in a key road matchup.

The three wins set up the Bulldogs (9-7 overall, 4-1 in IVL) for two key games against first-place Holtville (11-1 overall, 6-0 in IVL) in the next four days.

Calexico started the week with a 7-0 shutout of Palo Verde on Tuesday, April 27, at Emerson Field in Calexico, then followed that with a 5-2 win at Imperial on Wednesday, April 28, before closing the week with an 11-0 win against Palo Verde in Blythe.

The Bulldogs and Vikings squared off in the opening game of the season with Holtville rallying for a 12-10 victory at Emerson Field. Calexico led 7-1 in that contest heading to the sixth inning before the Vikings were able to turn momentum in their favor.

The first matchup of this week’s doubleheader is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at Emerson Field in Calexico. The return matchup is slated for 6 p.m. in Holtville on Friday, May 7.

