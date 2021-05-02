SOCCER: Bulldog Boys Continue Unbeaten Streak

BRAWLEY — The Calexico High School boys’ soccer team continued to excel on the field, delivering a blowout win over Brawley Union High, 9-1, at Warne Field in Brawley on Wednesday, April 28.

The Bulldogs fell behind early, 1-0, but came storming back with four goals late in the first half to take a 4-1 lead into halftime. A five-goal second half made it an easy Imperial Valley League contest for Calexico (7-3-1 overall and 4-1 in IVL action), which has now gone 6-0-1 in its last seven contests after opening the season losing three of its first four matches.

Against the Wildcats, the Bulldogs got four goals from Luis Ricarios, three goals from Ricardo Godinez and one goal each from Jesse Nuñez and Brandon Galvan. Dithet Beltran and Eddie Ikeda handled the goalkeeping duties for Calexico.

Earlier in the week, on April 26, the Bulldogs traveled to face Southwest High in El Centro and came back with a narrow 1-0 victory. The only goal of the game was scored by the Bulldogs’ Ismael Prado.

The Bulldogs are sitting in first place in the IVL with only four league matches remaining. Two upcoming home games could go a long way in determining a league champion as Calexico hosts Central Union High at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, and then hosts Southwest of El Centro at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.