PHOTOS/VIDEO: Calexico Community Cleans Up!

CALEXICO — Members of the community, city officials, AmeriCorps, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and others helped clean up Calexico on Saturday, May 1 in an honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The event was organized by Imperial Irrigation District Director Javier Gonzalez, a long-time neighborhood activist in Calexico.

“This is not an event; we’ve been doing this for a long time. Every April and every October we do a community clean-up. In April, we do it because of Earth and Arbor Day. In October, we do it because of Crime Prevention Month,” Gonzalez said on Saturday.

Gonzalez said he would like “for the community to start helping us more … there’s a lot of other places around Calexico … with more help we can do more.”

The community event kicked off at Robert F. Kennedy Park, where volunteers signed up, received a free T-shirt and a bag with mask, sanitation equipment and gloves. From there, Gonzalez directed volunteers to different spots to help pick up trash.

Volunteers fanned out to locations such as a dirt lot next to D’Polys taco shop on Highway 98 and Highway 111 and next to William Moreno Junior High School, among others.

In addition to IBEW and AmeriCorps, other participating sponsors and volunteers included Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic, Imperial Gold, Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, the city of Calexico, boxing clubs in the city, and the neighborhood watch group.

Food was also provided to volunteers after the event.