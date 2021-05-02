Volunteers sweep and pick up trash and debris from a dirt lot at Highway 111 and Highway 98 in Calexico during a community-wide clean-up event on Saturday, May 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Calexico Community Cleans Up!

on

CALEXICO — Members of the community, city officials, AmeriCorps, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and others helped clean up Calexico on Saturday, May 1 in an honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The event was organized by Imperial Irrigation District Director Javier Gonzalez, a long-time neighborhood activist in Calexico.

“This is not an event; we’ve been doing this for a long time. Every April and every October we do a community clean-up. In April, we do it because of Earth and Arbor Day. In October, we do it because of Crime Prevention Month,” Gonzalez said on Saturday.

Gonzalez said he would like “for the community to start helping us more … there’s a lot of other places around Calexico … with more help we can do more.”

Watch the video for the full interview and more.

The community event kicked off at Robert F. Kennedy Park, where volunteers signed up, received a free T-shirt and a bag with mask, sanitation equipment and gloves. From there, Gonzalez directed volunteers to different spots to help pick up trash.

Volunteers fanned out to locations such as a dirt lot next to D’Polys taco shop on Highway 98 and Highway 111 and next to William Moreno Junior High School, among others.

In addition to IBEW and AmeriCorps, other participating sponsors and volunteers included Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic, Imperial Gold, Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, the city of Calexico, boxing clubs in the city, and the neighborhood watch group.

Food was also provided to volunteers after the event. 

  • Nate Fairman of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers picks up trash and debris from a dirt lot in Calexico on Saturday, May 1 as part of a community clean-up event for Earth and Arbor days. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Volunteers stack fallen palm fronds cleared from a dirt lot at Highway 111 and 98 as part of a Calexico community clean-up event on Saturday, May 1 throughout the city. Volunteers gathered to mostly pick up trash to help beautify the city for Arbor and Earth days. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico City Council member Camilo Garcia stuff trash into a plastic bag as he helps clean up a dirt lot in the city during a community clean-up event that fanned out at several locations in Calexico on Saturday, May 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Volunteers get their marching orders at Robert F. Kennedy Park on what to do and where to go during a community clean-up event in Calexico on Saturday, May 1 that coincided with Earth and Arbor days. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Volunteers register for a community-wide clean-up event that started at Robert F. Kennedy Park in Calexico on Saturday, May 1 before fanning out to different locations in the city. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • An AmeriCorps member listens to Imperial Irrigation District Director and community clean-up organizer Javier Gonzalez give instructions on where to go and what to do on Saturday, May 1 at Robert F. Kennedy Park in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • A drone image shows the dirt lot at Highway 111 and Highway 98 in Calexico that volunteers and others helped clear of trash and debris during a community-wide clean-up event on Saturday, May 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Volunteers sweep and pick up trash and debris from a dirt lot at Highway 111 and Highway 98 in Calexico during a community-wide clean-up event on Saturday, May 1. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
