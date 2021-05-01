CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys’ basketball team finally got back on the hardwood, 14 months after winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship, and showed little rust in blowing out Vincent Memorial Catholic High, 78-43, on Friday, April 30.

Indoor sports were thought to be a no-go in this COVID-beleaguered school year but a late reprieve had schools scrambling last week to get boys’ and girls’ basketball and wrestling started for a quick six-week season that could include CIF-San Diego Section playoffs in June.

On April 30, the Bulldogs sprinted out to a 26-18 lead after the first quarter and took a 36-27 lead into halftime. A huge 22-9 third quarter put Calexico ahead 58-36 and the Bulldogs were able to cruise in for the easy victory.

Junior Aaron Tabarez finished with a triple double, scoring 16 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 10 steals. The leading scorer for Calexico was junior Julian Beltran who had 17 points and four rebounds and sophomore Andres Tabarez finished with 15 points and three assists.

Calexico opens Imperial Valley League play on Friday, May 7, with a home matchup against Central Union High.