Calexico Police Briefs: April 19-26

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from April 19 through April 26.

Calexico Police Department with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents respond to a home in the 200 block of Mary Avenue on Friday afternoon, April 23 after a homeowner detained a burglary suspect until police arrived. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY LAW AND FIRE PHOTOS

MONDAY, APRIL 19

3:39 p.m.: A silver Buick Rendezvous was towed from a city parking lot on the 100 block of East First Street after an officer on patrol noticed that its registration tags had expired six months ago.

4:36 p.m.: Police arrested Christian Plancarte, 27, for violating an emergency protective order. Police found Plancarte in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Grant Street in violation of the court order. Officers made contact with Plancarte, who was sitting in the backyard of the residence holding a pitbull dog. Officers ordered Plancarte to place the dog inside a nearby shed and then placed him under arrest. Plancarte admitted that he knew about the restraining order but claimed that he was never served. He told police that he went to the backyard to hang out and smoke fentanyl. Plancarte was taken to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Police noted that Plancarte had indeed been served with the Emergency Protective Order on April 13 according to their records.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

8:57 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of J. Kennedy Street after a resident reported that their gray Jeep Cherokee had been vandalized. The victim told police that the vandalism had happened during the night and they didn’t know who could have done it. The Jeep was covered in scratches from front to back and a profane word was etched into the hood. The damages were estimated around $2,000.

12:38 p.m.: A red Nissan Versa was towed from the 100 block of Annos Court for having expired registration.

1:37 p.m.: A silver Nissan Altima was towed from the 2100 block of I. Yturralde Street for having expired registration.

4:34 p.m.: Police were summoned to Liverpool Clothing on East Second Street after an alarm sounded at the business. Officers found the store’s front door shattered but a security door kept the culprits from entering. The business’ owner arrived a short time later and reviewed security footage which showed an unknown suspect break the glass and grab two red hats off a nearby rack before fleeing the scene just before police arrived. The video did not show the suspect’s face. The damage to the door was estimated at 1,500.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

11:10 a.m.: Kenneth Marquardt, 37, was arrested at the East Port of Entry for an outstanding felony warrant for sexual abuse out of Breckinridge County, Kentucky after he applied for entry from Mexico and customs officials ran a background check. Marquardt was taken to Imperial County jail for booking.

3:45 p.m.: Rambses Herrero was arrested at the West Port of Entry for an outstanding warrant out of San Diego County for felony reckless evading. Herrero was turned over to Calexico police after being detained by customs officials and was taken to Imperial County jail for booking.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

12:35 a.m.: Police responded to the West Port of Entry after customs officials detained a man they suspected of driving under the influence. After talking with the 44-year-old man, officers determined that he was not under the influence, but a records check revealed that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or valid vehicle registration or insurance. The man was cited and released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

4:24 p.m.: A Nissan Versa on the 100 block of West Seventh Street was towed for having expired registration.

5:25 p.m.: The Calexico Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol responded to the 200 block of Mary Avenue for reports of an attempted burglary to a residence. Per scanner traffic the homeowner had the person detained before police arrived. The person was prior seen running from a business where he took merchandise. The suspect was placed into custody. (This information was added from scanner traffic; this was only listed as a theft in logs and no suspect information was available.)

A burglary suspect was arrested by Calexico Police Department with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents in the 200 block of Mary Avenue on Friday afternoon, April 23. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY LAW AND FIRE PHOTOS

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

9:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Paulin Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a male subject. The individual was stumbling and slurring his speech and officers recognized him to be under the influence of alcohol. He told the officers that he’d been sitting on the curb when an unknown subject in a white vehicle had fired a shot at him, striking him in the leg. Police were unable to obtain any further information as he was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The subject was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and a nurse was able to determine that the wound on his right leg was not a gunshot wound and was only as deep as the first layer of skin.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

10:26 a.m.: A resident on the 900 block of Santa Ana Street reported that an unknown suspect had used a hammer to shatter the window of his white Ford F-150 and had taken a cell phone valued at $100.

11:59 a.m.: An ignition interlock device was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meadows Avenue. The stolen item was valued at $1,500.