BREAKING: Buttner Found Guilty on All Counts

BRAWLEY — Imperial County Board of Education Trustee Annette Gonzalez-Buttner was found guilty of four felony counts on Friday, April 23.

The jury in the case deliberated over the course of two days before reaching its verdict about midday Friday.

Buttner had faced four felony counts.

Those charges included two counts of perjury that she falsified her 2017 candidate intention statement under penalty of perjury and had submitted a California driver’s license application in 2017 listing her father’s Rockwood Avenue address in Calexico as her own.

Gonzalez-Buttner was also found guilty of grand theft, for illegally obtaining board member stipends and health insurance under false pretenses.

The fourth count charged Gonzalez-Buttner for filing a falsified candidacy declaration that provided a fraudulent address on the document, which is a form not signed under penalty of perjury.

This is a developing story. More updates to come soon.