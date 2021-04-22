Home
Legal Notices
In Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICES: April 22, 2021

on
CNSB–3457368 –FBNS–GRAVE WAX
FBNS –PERFECT TOUCH TOTAL BODY SALON
FBNS –URBAN AMERICAN HOMES AND DE ANZA APTS
FBNS–AMERICAN HONEY INC
FBNS–BUD ASHURST BEE’S
FBNS–IMPORT AUTO SOURCE
FBNS–THE SHOP BARBERSHOP
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE–EPR000904–THOMAS
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE–TS NO. 2020-20659
ORDER TO SHOWCAUSE FOR NAME CHANGE–CASE NO. ECU001627–PARRA
ORDER TO SHOWCAUSE FOR NAME CHANGE–CASE NO. ECU001865–PIHANA
STAX UP STORAGE-CALEXICO–AUCTION
STAX UP STORAGE-PORTICO–AUCTION
Previous
State-Run Low-Cost Auto Insurance Available to Low-Income Residents
Next
El Centro Approves Public Art Project, Earmarks $25K
More Stories
Farmworker Activist Elsa Quiroz Downs Remembered
Farmworker Activist, Nurse Elsa Quiroz-Downs Remembered as a ‘Woman of Conscience’