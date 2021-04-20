CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library opened online registration for the Día del Niño Family Night, which will be held on Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Lizeth Legaspi, Calexico Memorial Library manager

A family night is an event for families with children ages 0-12. During this event, children and their families enjoy book readings, crafts, games, raffles, and each child receives a free book.

Once a child is registered, a craft packet which includes a free book may be picked up from the library from Monday, April 26, through April 30.

The Imperial Regional Detention Facility east of Calexico sponsored the bags and bookmarks.

We will have two guest readers, Officer Tucker from the Imperial Regional Detention Facility and Karolina Lopez from the Calexico Recreation Department.

Additionally, Jamie Ann Chew from the Recreation Department will also be providing an activity for the kids.

The Zoom link will be provided to those registered the day of the event. To register your child, please visit our website https://calexicolibrary.org

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170. Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org