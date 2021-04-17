TENNIS: Bulldogs Net Wins vs. Brawley, Southwest

CALEXICO — Thanks to a strong showing from the boys’ singles and girls’ doubles, the Calexico High School tennis team defeated Southwest High of El Centro, 10-7, in an Imperial Valley League match in Calexico on Wednesday, April 14.

Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs defeated Brawley Union High, 15-2, to open IVL play.

On April 14, Vidal Castaneda and Ivan Sandoval won their singles matches by identical 6-1 scores, while Aaron Galvan beat his Southwest opponent, 6-2.

In girls’ doubles, it was the team of Gwenyth Rodriguez-Samantha Alvarez cruising past their Eagles’ opponent, 6-1. The Calexico teams of Yulianna Gastelum-Andrea Morillon and Kristen Noriega-Alexa Gastelum won their sets by identical 6-2 scores.

In girls’ singles, Alvarez won her set 7-5, while Morillon won her match 6-2. Gastelum was the only Bulldogs’ singles’ player to drop a set, losing 6-4.

In boys’ doubles, the Calexico teams of Vidal Castaneda-Ethan Noriega and Donato Rosas-Jose Zavala each beat their Southwest opponents by identical 6-2 scores. Ivan Sandoval-Aaron Galvan dropped their set, 6-4.

In the new mixed doubles format, Southwest High dominated, winning all five sets. The Calexico teams of Ethan Noriega-Gwenyth Rodriguez and Jose Zavala-Alexa Gastelum lost by identical 6-4 scores. The Bulldogs’ Marco Trejo-Carla Vizcaino and Julian Villegas-Sophia Ponce lost by identical 6-3 scores and the team of Donato Rosas-Kristen Noriega lost 7-5.