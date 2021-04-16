WATCH LIVE: Bell Game, CUHS @ BUHS

BRAWLEY — The 77th edition of the Bell Game between the Brawley Wildcats (5-0) and the Central Spartans (4-0) kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Warne Field in Brawley.

The broadcast is brought to you by Valley Sports Network.

FIRST QUARTER: 7-0 Central Union.

SECOND QUARTER: 7-7 tie.

SECOND QUARTER: 14-7 Central Union.

HALFTIME: Central 14, Brawley 7.

THIRD QUARTER: 21-14, Central.

FOURTH QUARTER: 21-14, Central.

FOURTH QUARTER: 28-14, Central.

FOURTH QUARTER: 28-20, Central. 3:20 left in the game.

FINAL SCORE: Central 28, Brawley 20.