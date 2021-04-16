CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTOS
Home
Featured Stories
In Featured StoriesSports

LISTEN LIVE: Battle for the Border: Bulldogs v. Scots

on 7 views

CALEXICO — In this fourth renewal of the Battle for the Border, the Calexico High football team hosts cross-town rival, Vincent Memorial Catholic High, at Ward Field here.

In the relatively new rivalry, the Scots (2-3 overall, 1-2 in Desert League action) have taken the first three battles against the Bulldogs (1-3 overall and in Imperial Valley League play).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

See also

Listen live here, as Bulldog Radio’s John Moreno and Victor Carrillo, broadcast their last game on the airwaves. John and Vic will return on a digital video platform next season with Valley Sports Network.

Radio not working? Click here.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Bulldog-Radio.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is LOGO-LA-ROCOLA.jpg
Previous
WATCH LIVE: Bell Game, CUHS @ BUHS
Next
Imperial County-AB 617 New River Air-Monitoring Project to Start
More Stories
Nonprofit Volunteers
Many Work Hard so Needy Do Not Miss Out on Holiday Feast