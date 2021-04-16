LISTEN LIVE: Battle for the Border: Bulldogs v. Scots

CALEXICO — In this fourth renewal of the Battle for the Border, the Calexico High football team hosts cross-town rival, Vincent Memorial Catholic High, at Ward Field here.

In the relatively new rivalry, the Scots (2-3 overall, 1-2 in Desert League action) have taken the first three battles against the Bulldogs (1-3 overall and in Imperial Valley League play).

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Listen live here, as Bulldog Radio’s John Moreno and Victor Carrillo, broadcast their last game on the airwaves. John and Vic will return on a digital video platform next season with Valley Sports Network.

FIRST QUARTER: 6-0 Vincent. 6:02 left in 1Q.

FIRST QUARTER: 12-0 Vincent. 2:43 left in 1Q.

SECOND QUARTER: 20-0 Vincent. 6:57 left in 2Q.

SECOND QUARTER: 28-0. 4:58 left in half.

HALFTIME: 28-0, Vincent over Calexico.

THIRD QUARTER: 40-0, Vincent. About four minutes left in 3Q.

FOURTH QUARTER: Final score: Vincent 40, Calexico 0.