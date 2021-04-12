Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: March 30-April 6

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 30 through April 6.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

6:04 a.m.: A resident on Brandt Road near Brawley called deputies to report a suspicious subject in a white hoodie looking at their property. The caller was concerned due to a spate of burglaries in the area.

6:58 a.m.: U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed at the Highway S2 checkpoint reported finding possible human remains.

9:15 a.m.: A citizen called deputies from the 300 block of Applestill Road near Winterhaven to report finding four glass methamphetamine pipes and a knife. Deputies gathered the items for destruction.

9:36 a.m.: A resident of Holt Avenue in Seeley called deputes to report that a male subject who had burglarized her home the previous Sunday was back on her property 10 minutes ago. Deputies responded to the scene but were unable to locate the subject.

9:59 a.m.: A resident of Hueneme Place in Salton City reported that a family member who is under psychiatric care had been missing for six months since being released from county jail.

1:24 p.m.: A man requested deputies’ assistance after his 10-year-old nephew went missing on a Polaris off-road vehicle in the Ocotillo Wells area. The man told deputies that his nephew had gone off the trail and had been missing for about 30 minutes. The boy was found about 10 minutes later.

3:04 p.m.: A subject at the corner of Poe Colonia Road and Cady Road near Brawley reported that somebody had broken the windows of their black Dodge Magnum and stole the license plate.

5:08 p.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Salton Sea Beach asked to speak with a deputy about his mother possibly using his name for fraud and harassing him.

5:12 p.m.: A caller reported that he witnessed around 10 people being mistreated as they were being offloaded from a white truck bearing the name “Agextort Agriculture.” The case was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

5:22 p.m.: A resident of Sundance Lane near Holtville called deputies to report that her daughter had been followed by a subject whom she has a restraining order against. The daughter said she ended up pepper spraying the man at the Donut Shop in Holtville in order to get away.

7:52 p.m.: A resident of the Ocotillo Trailer Park in Ocotillo called deputies to report spotting a woman in a tattered gray shirt and jeans smoking an unknown substance out of a glass pipe.

11:42 p.m.: A Spanish-speaking male subject called 911 and reported a “crazy person” on Leeward Avenue in Salton City before immediately hanging up. The dispatcher called back to request more info, but the caller again provided the location before immediately hanging up again.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

5:23 a.m.: The Arizona Highway Patrol requested assistance from deputies to find a fleeing suspect. The AHP had been pursuing a suspect on Interstate 8 but the subject bailed from their vehicle and continued to flee on foot. Police believed that the subject could be hiding in the Colorado River north of the Yuma Territorial Prison park.

7:50 a.m.: Irrigation supplies were reported stolen from property at the corner of Brockman Road and Schaniel Road near El Centro.

12:08 p.m.: A caller at the corner of New River Road and Rio Vista Road in Seeley called deputies to report finding what he believed to be an acquaintance’s stolen bicycle and bike ramps.

12:45 p.m.: An archeologist working in the Truckhaven area of Salton City reported finding a human bone.

1:16 p.m.: An employee at the Chevron Station in Salton City called 911 to report that two male subjects were in the rear of the business jumping on trash cans. The employee advised deputies that the subjects refused to leave and were possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

6:40 p.m.: A resident of West Belford Road near Imperial called deputies to report that somebody had stolen her medical marijuana from her purse, which was located in her room at the time. The caller stated that she suspects that a neighbor stole the marijuana.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

11:15 a.m.: A Bombay Beach resident called deputies to report that someone took her purse and returned it with several items missing.

1:13 p.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to ask for advice on how to retrieve his vehicle from a hostile mechanic where he believes the vehicle is not safe.

1:06 p.m.: A Slab City resident reported that his ex-wife had been going to his camp and leaving threatening notes.

2:56 p.m.: An employee at the Ramada Inn on Country Club Drive near Holtville reported a large group of subjects at the hotel wearing ankle bracelets and trying to book a room.

11:13 p.m.: A Niland resident reported seeing a suspicious male subject jump into her neighbor’s residence. When the man noticed the neighbor watching him, he ran away. The man was last seen wearing a gray jacket and light-colored pants. He left on foot toward Fourth Street.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

10:44 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported a man with a thin build near the corner of Luxor Avenue and 5th Street in Niland holding a knife with his pants down.

1:13 p.m.: A trespasser was escorted from a military bombing range by military personnel and turned over to sheriff’s deputies. The reporting military personnel advised deputies that the man was dehydrated and unable to walk and was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

1:25 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a male subject walking northbound on Highway 111 near Niland was screaming and threatening people.

1:45 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers requested assistance from deputies for a vehicle fire at the corner of Sinclair Road and Brandt Road near Niland. Officers reported a small car fully engulfed and advised that the driver was seen walking away from the car holding a can of Budweiser.

3:35 p.m.: A hiker called for assistance after becoming lost in the desert near Niland. The caller stated that they had been walking day and night and were located in an area with shipping containers that appeared to be a bombing range. The caller advised that they would be sitting in the shade waiting.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

11:31 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an ATV on fire off Evan Hewes Highway near Ocotillo. The vehicle was reported to be 15 feet into the sand and near power lines. No injuries were reported.

3:01 p.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report that an RV had parked behind his residence and that a man had come out and yelled profanities at him and his family.

3:32 p.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies to report a suspicious white Hyundai Elantra parked near the corner of Cooley Road and Huston Road near Imperial. The caller said that a man inside the car had been there all day and hadn’t moved.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

6:26 a.m.: A Niland resident on Noffsinger Road reported that a man with no shirt had been standing on his lawn holding a metal pipe since 5 a.m. The caller had asked the subject to leave but he kept returning.

2:10 p.m.: A deputy was flagged down at the intersection of Highway S22 and Veronica Avenue in Salton City after a man rolled a RZR ATV. The 55-year-old victim was conscious and breathing but was unresponsive and not talking.

7:24 p.m.: A residential burglary was reported on Fifth Street in Niland. The homeowner was able to provide deputies with security camera footage of the crime and said the suspect entered through the back door.

9:41 p.m.: A resident of Highway 86 near Salton Sea Beach reported that their neighbor had been yelling and screaming on a loudspeaker for the past two hours and is possibly under the influence.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

4:29 p.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report that a female subject wearing blue pants and a gray shirt with a bottle in her hand was trying to throw herself into traffic near the intersection of Aten Road and Cross Road.