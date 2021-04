CALEXICO — Looking to rebound from a 56-0 shellacking, the Calexico High football squad hosts Imperial at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Ward Field.

In this second-to-final game in a COVID-shortened season, the Bulldogs (1-2 overall and in Imperial Valley League) hope to declaw the always-tough Tigers (1-2 overall, 0-2 IVL), who were also shut out last week, 27-0, against the Central Spartans.

Listen live to “Bulldog Radio,” with Vic Carrillo and John Moreno on AM 990.