COUNTY BRIEF: CalWORKs Families Get Extra $600

CalWORKs families are set to receive an additional $600 per family unit as part of the Golden State Grant program.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to augment its budget on Tuesday, April 6, to account for the additional funding being sent to the county through the Golden State Grant program.

The program, Social Services Director Veronica Rodriguez said, will provide a one-time payment to California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids assistance units, that is, one payment per family.

The county will then deliver the funds to CalWORKs families, she said. There will be no fiscal impact to the county, as funds come from the state.