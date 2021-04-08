Calexico Police Briefs: March 27-April 1

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from March 27 through April 1.

What appears to be video footage shows an assault suspect atop a home after running from responding Calexico police officers on March 27. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

3:44 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of Dool Avenue in reference to an assault that had just occurred. The suspect fled the area and was reported to be armed with a firearm. Officers quickly arrived on scene and located the suspect. The suspect fled from officers and climbed onto the roof of a residence. He jumped from roof top to roof top, in an attempt to evade officers. Officers eventually cornered the suspect, who had to be physical subdued and tased. One officer sustained minor injuries during the apprehension. The suspect also assaulted a paramedic as he was transported to a local hospital. The suspect was later booked into Imperial County jail for felony battery and for resisting arrest. A firearm was not located at the scene.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

2:15 p.m.: A Calexico resident visited the Calexico Police Department to report that she had been a victim of identity theft. The subject reported to police that she had applied for a federal tax credit for her two children but was informed by the IRS that the credits had already been claimed by and paid out to a third party. The IRS referred the subject to the Calexico Police Department to file a report.

10:32 p.m.: A mother on the 200 block of Lopez Court called police to report that her pregnant daughter was having a domestic squabble with her boyfriend. The mother reported that her daughter was holding the boyfriend by the hair and refusing to let him leave. Officers responded to the scene where they found the daughter on a bed hiding under a blanket. She refused to answer any questions or respond at all to the officer’s inquiries about what happened. The boyfriend told police that the girlfriend had refused to let him leave and held him by the hair, but refused to tell police anything else about the incident. Neither of the parties had any visible injuries and no criminal charges were filed.

Calexico police handcuff a suspect arrested on March 27 for suspicion of assault and other counts. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

11:10 p.m.: A resident on the 600 block of Grant Street called police to report that his boyfriend was intoxicated and had tried to attack and bite him after becoming jealous about him talking to a female neighbor. Officers interviewed both parties and determined that the caller’s physical actions during the altercation amounted to “self-defense with the absence of criminal intent.” Acevedo was taken to a hotel to sober up for the night and cited for assault.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

5:05 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Kia on the 1000 block of Heber Avenue due to the vehicle having illegally tinted windows and expired registration. Officers also found the driver to have an expired driver’s license. The driver was cited for the offense and his vehicle was towed by Martinez Towing Services.

8:08 p.m.: Police responded to the 800 block of Paulin Avenue in reference to a domestic violence incident. Arriving officers contacted the male half, who admitted that he had become angry at his estranged wife for cleaning and making noise while he was trying to rest and had thrown a bucket of water at her. Officers also made contact with the wife, who’s clothes and hair appeared to be wet, and officers found a large puddle of water in the living room. Officers placed Estrada under arrest and took him to Imperial County jail on suspicion of domestic violence. A judge later granted the man’s wife an emergency restraining order to prevent future contact.

10:19 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 100 block of East Second Street discovered an attempted burglary at Hilda Flores Tax Services. An officer on patrol in the area noticed the rear security door to the business standing open and a cardboard box placed over a nearby security camera. There was also a long piece of wood stuck between the door and the door frame and a multi-tool lying on the ground nearby. Officers were able to collect multiple shoe prints from the scene. The owner of the business could not be immediately found, but later contacted police and said that she could provide video footage of the incident.

11:41 p.m.: Pedro David Arzate was detained at the Calexico West Port of Entry after U.S. Customs officials discovered that he may have an outstanding warrant. Calexico police responded and were able to verify that Arzate had a felony warrant for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. Arzate was arrested and turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

11:50 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 111 and Cole Boulevard after spotting a white Jeep Compass with a broken windshield. After observing one of the vehicle’s passengers acting nervously, officers requested a search of the vehicle, to which the owner consented. The nervous passenger, identified as Luis Adviento Juarez, was patted down and found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing a burnt white residue suspected of being methamphetamine. The vehicle was sent on its way and Jaurez was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia before being released.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

9:59 p.m.: Police conducting a patrol check at John F. Kennedy Park on the 2300 block of C.N. Perry Avenue discovered a group of three men drinking beer at a park bench. Officers detained the men and conducted a records check on each of them. One of the men had an outstanding warrant with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. The man was cited for the warrant and released at the scene on a promise to appear in court. The men gave officers permission to throw the beers away and were advised not to drink in the park again.