CALEXICO — Despite some pushback by two City Council members and others, the city of Calexico moved forward with the planned removal of a makeshift encampment at the corner of Andrade Avenue and First Street on Wednesday morning, April 7.

Calexico City Council member Gloria Romo (right) attempts to persuade Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo to postpone the planned removal of an encampment located at First Street and Andrade Avenue on Wednesday, April 7. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The cleanup effort was announced 48 hours in advance and advised the camp’s occupants that any items found onsite were subject to removal and possible destruction if they posed any health or safety risk to the public.

The cleanup effort was also coupled with outreach services for the camp’s occupants. As a result of the outreach effort, two of the three occupants who were present the morning of the cleanup effort agreed to seek housing at the homeless men’s shelter nearby on Andrade Avenue.

Though the camp’s few occupants seemed resigned to the site’s dismantling, Calexico City Council members Gloria Romo and Raul Ureña opposed the action and called for its postponement.

Romo and Ureña unsuccessfully tried to persuade Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo to delay the action until the city could determine the precise boundary of the parcels that the city had previously agreed to sell to the federal government to construct a secondary border barrier.

Local farmworker rights activist Hugo Castro was arrested for allegedly failing to comply with a police officer’s orders while Calexico public works personnel dismantled the encampment located at First Street and Andrade Avenue. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Romo further argued that it wasn’t clear whether the encampment was situated within the 60-foot width of land extending north of the international boundary known as the Roosevelt Reservation, and which grants the federal government its use for immigration enforcement.

She had also indicated that the Calexico City Council should have the ultimate say about whether the encampment should be removed, and that she intended to introduce an agenda item at the council’s regular meeting of April 7 to consider such an action.

Both council members had argued that it would be premature and unjust to remove the encampment without first determining whether it was indeed infringing on the federal government’s right of way.

Calexico public works personnel assisted with the removal of a makeshift encampment located at the corner of Andrade and First Street on Wednesday, April 7, as people gather look on. Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña (far left) can be seen filming the removal. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Gerardo listened politely but ultimately decided to go ahead with the camp’s planned removal.

“I think we would’ve been done in an hour if not for the council members trying to stop us from doing it,” the chief said afterward.

After it became clear that the council members’ pleas were not going to prevent the cleanup effort, local farmworker and immigrant rights activist Hugo Castro decided to take a different tact, refusing to voluntarily leave the site.

Castro, who is credited with establishing the encampment in late January, was placed in handcuffs and taken to the police station, where he was cited and released for failing to comply with a police officer’s commands, Gerardo said.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo can be seen conversing with Calexico resident Ismael Arvizu, a community member who has championed the encampment and one of many supporters who gathered at the site to protest its removal. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Prior to his arrest, Castro said the Police Department had erred last month when a travel trailer that he had parked at the site was towed by police without properly notifying him.

In response, Gerardo advised Castro that the enforcement action was no different from the towing of any other unregistered and illegally parked vehicle on city property. The response only seemed to further goad Castro.

“If he’s talking about legality, I’m talking about humanity,” Castro said.

Heavy equipment was brought in for Wednesday’s cleanup effort, as was Public Works Department personnel, vehicles, and trailers.

The encampment was situated on one of two city parcels that were in the process of being sold to the federal government so that a secondary border barrier could be constructed the parcels.

Though Gerardo conceded that some confusion did surround the boundaries of Roosevelt Reservation and an easement the city awarded the federal government in 1948, city officials had consulted the city’s counsel, who advised them that the camp’s planned removal was legal.

“It’s very confusing but they gave us the go ahead,” he said.

One of the individuals displaced on Wednesday was 56-year-old Antonio Cuevas. The Mexicali resident said he had been residing in a tent at the camp since its creation in January after his temporary work visa expired, preventing him from moving freely between Mexico and the United States.

Calexico public works personnel assisted with the removal of a makeshift encampment located at the corner of Andrade and First Street on Wednesday, April 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

With the assistance of Spread the Love Charity personnel, who were on hand on Wednesday, Cuevas agreed to seek housing at the nearby men’s shelter that is operated by Catholic Charities. The organization will also help Cuevas resolve his immigration status.

Cuevas was one of two occupants that agreed to relocate to the nearby men’s shelter. A third individual who was residing at the encampment was transported from the scene by Calexico Fire Department personnel for an injured knee, Gerardo said.