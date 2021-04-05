Girls launch off the platform during a swimming tri-meet between Calexico, Holtville, and Calipatria in Calexico on Wednesday, March 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
In Sports

SWIMMING: Southwest Girls Edge Vikings, Hornets in Tri-Meet

CALIPATRIA — In an Imperial Valley League girls’ swimming tri-meet, it was Southwest High of El Centro coming out on top, beating Holtville and Calipatria here on Tuesday, March 30.

The Eagles won the tri-meet, edging Holtville 108-51, and beating Calipatria, 128-36. The Vikings were able to come out on top of the Hornets, winning 64-33.

Calexico High School junior Sergio Licona swims the breaststroke during a tri-meet against Calipatria and Holtville in Calexico on Wednesday, March 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Alex Zaragoza led the way for the Southwest girls, winning all four of her events, including the 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Results from the tri-meet were:

200-yard medley relay: Southwest (Bianca Prieto, Alex Zaragoza, Irma Leon, Paola Roswen) 2:22.58. Holtville (Alyssa Enriquez, Audrey Lucio, Bella Fusi, Skylar Hanson) 2:24.88. Southwest (Maritza Proctor, Lidia Morales, Mariana Reyes, Anna Hernandez) 2:53.43.

200-yard freestyle relay: Holtville (Alyssa Enriquez, Audrey Lucio, Bella Fusi, Skylar Hanson) 2:08.60. Southwest (Aaliyah Hunter, Michelle Gamez, Mariana Reyes, Maritza Proctor) 2:33.88. Southwest (Aimee Sesma, Hailey Camarena, Arely Garcia, Camila Moreno) 3:18.60.

400-yard freestyle relay: Southwest (Maddy Lilien, Alex Zaragoza, Irma Leon, Bianca Prieto) 4:40.85. Southwest (Camila Moreno, Arely Garcia, Hailey Camarena, Samantha Trinkleman) 6:35.51.

200-yard freestyle: Maddy Lilien, Southwest, 2:16.40. Isabel Regalado, Calipatria, 2:42.96. Gizelle Silva, Southwest, 2:47.91.

200-yard individual medley: Bianca Prieto, Southwest, 2:44.72. Paola Roswen, Southwest, 3:31.89. Anna Hernandez, Southwest, 3:34.32.

Holtville High School senior Audrey Lucio races in the breaststroke during a tri-meet against Calexico and Calipatria in Calexico on Wednesday, March 31. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

50-yard freestyle: Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 29.77. Bella Fusi, Holtville, 33.15. Melany Lopez, Holtville, 34.15.

100-yard butterfly: Alex Zaragoza, Southwest, 1:17.15. Audrey Zendejas, Calipatria, 1:32.63. Lidia Morales, Southwest, 1:38.77.

100-yard freestyle: Alyssa Enriquez, Holtville, 1:18.14. Michelle Gamez, Southwest, 1:22.67. Irma Leon, Southwest, 1:23.03.

500-yard freestyle: Maddy Lilien, Southwest, 6:17.08. Gizelle Silva, Southwest, 7:43.91. Mariana Reyes, Southwest, 9:11.23.

100-yard backstroke: Alex Zaragoza, Southwest, 1:16.49. Zimiri Ramirez, Calipatria, 1:32.40. Bella Fusi, Holtville, 1:32.40.

100-yard breaststroke: Bianca Prieto, Southwest, 1:24.65. Audrey Lucio, Holtville, 1:26.60. Audrey Zendejas, Calipatria, 1:30.14.

Bulldogs Swim Past Vikings, Hornets

CALEXICO — On Wednesday, March 31, the Holtville and Calipatria high girls’ swim teams were back in the pool, this time in Calexico.

The Bulldogs were able to beat Holtville, 67-58, and defeated Calipatria, 67-11. On the boys’ side, Calexico beat the Hornets, 67-11, and scored a walkover against the Vikings.

No individual results were available.

Holtville Swim Fundraiser

The Holtville High swim team is raising funds through a virtual run/walk/swim. Through May 31, participants can run, walk, or swim their way to either 5 kilometers or 10 kilometers. The cost is $35 per participant and each participant gets a “Viking Strong” t-shirt, a race medal, and a downloadable race bib. To enter the virtual event, visit: https://www.goneforarun.com/virtual-race-viking-strong-5k-10k-2021/vsr-0001.html?cgid=gfar

