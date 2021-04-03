The Imperial County Farm Bureau will be holding its the 68th annual scholarship barbecue, according to a press release.

Each year, the Imperial County Farm Bureau presents local students with scholarships from four different scholarship funds: Matthew LaBrucherie, Raul Rodriguez Memorial, Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial, and Imperial County Farm Bureau scholarships.

In addition to those mentioned, we are also excited to announce two new scholarships added to our program this year: the Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship and the Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship.

The longest-standing of these funds, the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship, is supported each year by the annual barbecue.

While the event will look a little different, this year’s fundraiser will be held on Friday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Food Bank on Aten Road in Imperial.

Due to permitting requirements with the county of Imperial, the event will shift to a drive-through service.

“We will be serving up some delicious tri-tip and adding some fun by raffling off great prizes! In order to properly plan for this event, we will be limiting it to 250 tickets. Each ticket will include a family dinner for four and one raffle entry for $50,” the press release states.

Additionally, Farm Bureau is accepting sponsorships from businesses and individuals. All the net proceeds from the barbecue will be disbursed as scholarships.

“The Scholarship Barbecue and the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship Program would not achieve the high level of success if it were not for all of our generous donors and the support from the community. Imperial County Farm Bureau is grateful for the generosity and support that helps students pursue agriculture related degrees,” the release states.

“Our farmers, ranchers, and farm service providers as well as their employees have made sure food continues to arrive to households during this trying time. The scholarship program provides the opportunity that our future farmers, ranchers, and farm service providers depend on to continue their education as the future of the agriculture industry in the Imperial Valley,” according to the Farm Bureau.

“Each year, students from all across the Imperial Valley use these scholarships to strive to become active contributors to the agricultural community through a variety of agricultural related studies. We hope that the public will continue to support the future of our agriculture industry by joining us on April 30 at our socially distanced 68th annual scholarship barbecue. We look forward to seeing you there.”