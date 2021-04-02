FOOTBALL: Central, Palo Verde Score Shutout Wins

EL CENTRO — The Palo Verde High School football team jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and blanked Southwest High of El Centro, 42-0, in a nonleague game here Thursday, April 1.

The Yellowjackets (1-1 overall, 0-1 in Desert League play) got first-half touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on a punt return.

The Eagles (0-4, 0-2 in Imperial Valley League action) have been shut out twice this season, including a 37-0 home loss to Vincent Memorial of Calexico in the season-opener.

Palo Verde will return to Southwest High for a matchup with Vincent Memorial at 7 p.m. April 9 for a DL showdown. Southwest travels across town to Cal Jones Field on the Central Union High campus for the annual City Championship game, set for 7 p.m. April 9.

Spartans Continue Shutout Streak

IMPERIAL — Three-time defending IVL champion Central Union High continued its season-long shutout streak with a 27-0 league victory over Imperial High at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here Thursday.

The Spartans have blanked all three opponents this season, Calexico (45-0), Vincent Memorial (34-0) and Imperial.

Central (3-0 overall, 2-0 in IVL) is tied atop the league standings with Brawley Union (4-0 overall, 3-0 in IVL) with all signs pointing to both squads entering the annual Bell Game undefeated on April 16.

First, the Spartans will have to get past Southwest on April 9, to set up the Bell Game showdown. Imperial travels to Ward Field in Calexico for a 7 p.m. kickoff April 9 against the Bulldogs.