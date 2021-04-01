Calexico Police Briefs: March 21-27

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from March 21 through March 27.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

A man was arrested on suspicion on breaking into Calexico Mission Academy on First Street. He was caught on school surveillance video as having a run in with Border Patrol agents. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

11:34 a.m.: A resident of Sterling Court reported that two rims had been stolen from his white Dodge pickup truck sometime during the night, valued at an estimated $400. Officers took a report but were unable to locate a suspect.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

2:30 p.m.: A Calexico animal control officer transported two pit bulls and two Chihuahuas to the local animal shelter after a Calexico residence was raided by law enforcement. The owner of the animals later went to the shelter to claim the animals. The owner was unable to provide vaccination papers for the animals and was cited for not having a city dog license.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

5:50 a.m.: Police were called to Third Street and Heber Avenue after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Officers found a man lying on the ground and complaining of back pain. Also at the scene was the driver of the vehicle that struck the man. The driver told police that he was attempting to turn right onto Third Street and didn’t see the man in the crosswalk until it was too late. The man said that the vehicle struck his right side and knocked him to the ground. He had no visible injuries but complained of back pain and pain to his right leg. He was able to stand when paramedics arrived but refused medical attention. Police found the driver to be at fault for the accident.

7:54 a.m.: A red and white Volkswagen was reported stolen from Marco Parking, located at 500 Cesar Chavez Blvd. Two suspects could be seen on the company’s surveillance cameras jumping the fence and leaving in the Volkswagen. They were wearing all black and black facemasks. The Volkswagen had a reported value of approximately $20,000.

8:21 a.m.: Police responded to Calexico Mission School on First Street for a reported burglary. The school’s principal pointed out a broken window at the school’s library and informed police that a desktop computer had been stolen. The incident was caught on surveillance video along with a separate incident in which one of the two suspects had an encounter with a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the school. The agent was able to identify the subject as Elwiz Ariel Bentancourt. Bentancourt was later detained at the U.S. Port of Entry. Police questioned Bentancourt and he admitted to taking the computer equipment from the school. Bentancourt was arrested on burglary charges and later released.

Calexico police arrest a man and a woman for various drug-related offenses after going through their Suzuki Vitara. They were reported to police as two trespassers on a vacant property on the 600 block of Scaroni Road. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

9:10 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to deal with two reported trespassers on a vacant property on the 600 block of Scaroni Road. When police arrived, they found two subjects, a man and a woman, standing next to a white Suzuki Vitara. Police asked the man, later identified as Carlos Lopez, what he was doing at the property and he replied, “Just walking around.” Police detained the man and the woman, identified as Amber Stutes, for trespassing. An officer noticed a capped syringe full of a black substance in plain view on the vehicle’s passenger seat. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found another syringe and a glass pipe containing a burnt white residue suspected to be methamphetamine. Officers searched Lopez’s pants pockets and found baggies of substances suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine. Lopez and Stutes both admitted to using drugs and were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

2:16 p.m.: Police on patrol around First Street and Heber Avenue noticed a man climbing on top of a building at 352 E. First St. Police made contact with the subject, identified as Arnulfo Diaz, a transient. Officers witnessed Diaz tossing a small bindle to the ground as they approached, and upon examination, it was found to contain a white crystal-like substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine. Diaz admitted to being a methamphetamine and heroin user and was found to be in possession of .01 gram of methamphetamine. Diaz was cited for possession of a controlled substance and released on a promise to appear in court.

3:06 p.m.: A woman was pulled over on the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue for a violation of the California Vehicle Code, Section 26708 (a), which prohibits drivers from having anything affixed to or displayed on their windshield or side windows. Officers also discovered that she was driving without a license. She was cited and her vehicle was towed and taken to storage.

3:32 p.m.: Police responded to the 500 block of M.B. Martinez Street to investigate a reported attempted burglary. The female resident told police that she had been watching TV in her bedroom when she heard a noise at the front door. When she went to investigate, she found an unknown Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, walking in through the front door. The resident startled the intruder and chased him back out the front door and was able to capture a photo with her cell phone as he fled. She then stopped to call the police. Police uploaded a copy of the photo as evidence but were unable to find the suspect, who was described as around 5 feet 9 inches tall, having a thin build, a light complexion and dark hair.

5:48 p.m.: Police responded to Qasem Shoes, 239 E. First St., for reports of a theft. An employee told police that a Hispanic male with a thin build, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, had entered the store, grabbed four boxes of Vans shoes from near the front entrance, and ran off without paying. The employee was able to provide police with photos and video of the suspect.

6:16 p.m.: Police patrolling on the 700 block of Harold Avenue witnessed a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling north at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Police recognized the passenger in the vehicle as Elwiz Bentancourt, who had been released from police custody just hours before and was one of two suspects associated with the burglary of the Calexico Mission School the night before. The second suspect in the burglary was still outstanding and police noted that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rambses Herrero, matched the description of the second suspect. Herrero told police that the Jetta did not belong to him and he was unable to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration or proof of insurance. Police ran a DMV check and found that Herrero had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle revealed a jacket that contained a softball-sized bundle of suspected methamphetamine, weighing in at 20.19 ounces. Both men were taken to the police station for further questioning and the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

6:23 p.m.: Police responded to the 500 block of Imperial Avenue regarding a sexual assault against a pregnant woman. Police located the woman standing on the sidewalk crying. She told police that a Hispanic male with a thin build between the ages of 40 and 50 had followed her as she had been walking along Third Street to an alleyway where she had been planning to meet her uncle. She said the man then forced her into an abandoned building and threatened her with a gun. The woman told police that the man had sexually assaulted her, but she was able to break free and run out of the building. The woman was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where evidence of the crime was collected.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

1:50 a.m.: Police responded to an alarm activation at a business on the 100 block of Heffernan Avenue. The responding officer found the front door locked and secured. However, he noticed that a lower window to the north of the front door had been removed and there was loose change laying on the floor inside the business. Police conducted a search of the business but were not able to locate the suspect. The business owner advised police that he does have security cameras but that he is currently locked out of the system.