LIVE VIDEO: Holtville @ Imperial

IMPERIAL — The Holtville football squad travels to Imperial in the Vikings’ second cross-league match-up of this COVID-shortened season on Friday, March 19.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for the Desert League’s Vikings (0-1 nonleague), as they face the Imperial Valley League’s Tigers (0-0 nonleague) in their home-opener at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.
This live webcast is courtesy of Valley Sports Network.
First Quarter:
Scoreless. 0-0 Holtville vs. Imperial at the end of the First Quarter.
Second Quarter:
Scoreless. 0-0 Holtville vs. Imperial at the end of the half.
Halftime: Holtville 0, Imperial 0.
Third Quarter:
Imperial 14, Holtville 0.
Fourth Quarter:
14-6, Imperial over Holtville.
FINAL SCORE: Imperial 14, Holtville 6.