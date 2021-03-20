LIVE VIDEO: Holtville @ Imperial

IMPERIAL — The Holtville football squad travels to Imperial in the Vikings’ second cross-league match-up of this COVID-shortened season on Friday, March 19.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for the Desert League’s Vikings (0-1 nonleague), as they face the Imperial Valley League’s Tigers (0-0 nonleague) in their home-opener at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.

This live webcast is courtesy of Valley Sports Network.

First Quarter:

Scoreless. 0-0 Holtville vs. Imperial at the end of the First Quarter.

Second Quarter:

Scoreless. 0-0 Holtville vs. Imperial at the end of the half.

Halftime: Holtville 0, Imperial 0.

Third Quarter:

Imperial 14, Holtville 0.

Fourth Quarter:

14-6, Imperial over Holtville.

FINAL SCORE: Imperial 14, Holtville 6.