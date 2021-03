Kickoff was at 6 p.m. for this cross-league match-up between the Desert League’s Vincent Memorial Catholic High in Calexico vs. the Imperial Valley League’s Southwest High of El Centro.

First Quarter:

Eagles and Scots trade fumbles in consecutive plays. Scots regain possession at midfield. 8 minutes in 1st quarter.

TOUCHDOWN SCOTS! Noe Saenz takes it in from 3 yards out. Scots lead 7-0. 1:02 left in the 1st.