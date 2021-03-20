FOOTBALL: Wildcats Clip Eagles, Improve to 2-0

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union High School’s football team improved to 2-0 with a 36-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High of El Centro at Warne Field on Friday, March 19.

The Wildcats (2-0 overall, 1-0 in IVL) opened the scoring early in the first quarter to take an 8-0 lead.

Southwest responded with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Logan Jungers to Manuel Gonzalez to get the Eagles close, 8-7, as the first quarter ended.

Brawley blew the game open with a 22-point second quarter to take a 30-7 halftime lead. The Wildcats’ Isaiah Young had a 40-yard touchdown run in the quarter to help Brawley pull away from the Eagles.

Young would finish the scoring in the third quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run to make the final 36-7.

The Wildcats host Imperial in an IVL showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Warne Field while the Eagles travel to Calexico to take on the Bulldogs, also at 7 p.m. March 26, at Ward Field in the border city.