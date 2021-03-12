SEELEY — Holtville High School’s top two cross-country runners may have won the small battles against Calexico on Tuesday, March 9, but the Bulldogs won the war, beating the Vikings in their Imperial Valley League dual meet at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley.

Holtville failed to field enough runners in either the boys’ or girls’ race, giving the Calexico teams a walkover victory in both contests.

Calexico High School junior Briana Gallegos has a slight lead on Holtville High freshman Lillian Strahm as they head down the home stretch during their Imperial Valley League dual meet at Sunbeam Lake near Seeley on Tuesday, March 9. Strahm was able to overtake Gallegos at the finish line. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

On the individual side, the girls’ run proved to be the most exciting as Vikings’ freshman Lillian Strahm (21:43.53) was able to edge Calexico junior Briana Gallegos (21:46.02) with a final kick down the home stretch.

In the boys’ race, Holtville senior Alan Jimenez continued his dominating season, winning his fifth consecutive IVL dual meet. Jimenez, who set a Sunbeam Lake course record on Saturday, March 6, ran a bit slower on Tuesday in the blustery conditions, finishing the 3.1-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 07.64 seconds.

“The windy conditions made for an interesting outing, but both our girls and boys again had a strong outing,” said Mariano Velez, Calexico High School’s athletic director.

Results from the girls’ race were:

Lillian Strahm, freshman, Holtville (21:43.53)

Briana Gallegos, junior, Calexico (21:46.02)

Madison Longton, senior, Calexico (23:09.82)

Andrea Garcia, junior, Calexico (23:19.18)

Nayeli Cano, junior, Calexico (23:59.92)

Sarah Olmedo, junior, Calexico (27:50.73)

Danytza Sandoval, junior, Holtville (28:31.67)

Rebeca Gonzales, freshman, Calexico (28:33.73)

Melissa Torres, senior, Holtville (29:05.25)

Mariel Estrada, junior, Holtville (26:40.90)

Results from the boys’ race were:

Holtville High School’s Alan Jimenez is in full stride during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League dual meet against Calexico at Sunbeam Lake near Seeley on Tuesday, March 9. Jimenez won the race for his fifth consecutive IVL dual-meet victory. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Alan Jimenez, senior, Holtville (16:07.64)

Federico Felix, senior, Calexico (18:30.86)

Ricardo Campos, senior, Calexico (19:51.05)

Daniel Pinela, senior, Calexico (19:51.63)

Damian Torres, senior, Calexico (20:28.33)

Luis Jimenez, freshman, Calexico (20:32.55)

Jacob DeSantiago, senior, Calexico (20:46.71)

Angel Chavez, senior, Calexico (22:14.89)

Javier Hurtado, junior, Holtville (23:17.97)

Abraham Aguirre, sophomore, Calexico (24:42.85)

David Magallon, freshman, Holtville (27:50.02)

Holtville’s next IVL dual meet is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, against Central at Sunbeam Lake. Calexico next runs at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, against Southwest, also at Sunbeam Lake.