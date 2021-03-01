Imperial Valley College nursing students administer COVID-19 vaccinations to farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers who attended a drive-through mass vaccination event at Imperial Valley College on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
PHOTOS: Mass COVID Clinic for Ag Workers Inoculates 1,000-plus

IMPERIAL — As many as 1,500 farmworkers and others in the food and agriculture-related sectors were inoculated Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Imperial Valley College in Imperial.

The mass vaccination event was staged by the Imperial County Public Health Department in conjunction with Imperial Valley College.

The clinic was preceded by a press conference attended by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, as well as Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Mike Kelley, Dr. Martha Garcia, Superintendent/President of Imperial Valley College, Comite Civico Del Valle director Luis Olmedo, representing farmworker advocates, Salud Sin Fronteras, and county Public Health Director Janette Angulo.

Among those vaccinated in the Valley on Friday, were other Phase 1B Tier 1 individuals such as educators. It wasn’t immediately available how many educators have been vaccinated in Imperial County so far.

To read a story about vaccination efforts for farmworkers, click here.

  • Imperial Valley College nursing students administer COVID-19 vaccinations to farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers who attended a drive-through mass vaccination event at Imperial Valley College on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
  • Imperial Valley College nursing students prepare for the arrival of a line of vehicles at a COVID-19 mass vaccination event for farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers at the college on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
  • Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella (right), speaks during a press conference at Imperial Valley College that preceded the start of a COVID-19 mass vaccination event for farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers at the college on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. An American Sign Language interpreter translates Garcia’s words. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
  • Imperial County Public Health Department Director Janette Angulo says a few words during a press conference that preceded the start of a COVID-19 mass vaccination event for farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers at Imperial Valley College on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
  • Comite Civico Del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo (left), who was representing farmworkers advocacy group, Salud Sin Fronteras, speaks before the start of a COVID-19 mass vaccination event for farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers at Imperial Valley College on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. Imperial County Supervisors Chairperson Mike Kelley can be seen in the background. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
  • Imperial Valley College nursing students administer COVID-19 vaccinations to farm laborers and other agriculture-related workers who attended a drive-through mass vaccination event at Imperial Valley College on Friday afternoon, Feb. 26. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
