IMPERIAL — As many as 1,500 farmworkers and others in the food and agriculture-related sectors were inoculated Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, during a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Imperial Valley College in Imperial.

The mass vaccination event was staged by the Imperial County Public Health Department in conjunction with Imperial Valley College.

The clinic was preceded by a press conference attended by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, as well as Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Mike Kelley, Dr. Martha Garcia, Superintendent/President of Imperial Valley College, Comite Civico Del Valle director Luis Olmedo, representing farmworker advocates, Salud Sin Fronteras, and county Public Health Director Janette Angulo.

Among those vaccinated in the Valley on Friday, were other Phase 1B Tier 1 individuals such as educators. It wasn’t immediately available how many educators have been vaccinated in Imperial County so far.

