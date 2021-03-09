The fully flaming cab of a CR&R refuse hauler can be seen shortly after noon on Monday, March 8, outside the Miraflores Luxury Apartments at 2618 Thomas Drive in El Centro. No one was hurt in the fire. | KELLY RANASINGHE PHOTO
PHOTOS: Truck Trashed by Flames Outside El Centro Apartments

A closer view of a CR&R trash hauler can be seen fully engulfed in flames on Monday, March 8, before El Centro fire crews showed up to put out the blaze. | KELLY RANASINGHE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — A CR&R refuse hauler was trashed when it caught fire outside an El Centro apartment complex shortly after noon on Monday, March 8, according to a local battalion chief.

Photos sent in by a resident of the complex caught the blaze in mid-sizzle, as flames could be seen tearing through the vehicle’s cab in what could have been a stinky situation.

Around 12:35 p.m., El Centro firefighters responded to the call at the Miraflores Luxury Apartments at 2618 Thomas Drive, just south of Wake Avenue, with two engine companies, one quick-response vehicle, and eight firefighters and one battalion chief, according to El Centro fire Battalion Chief Cedric Ceseña, who is also the department’s public information officer.

“The fire was contained to the engine compartment of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation,” Ceseña added.

The photos were courtesy of Kelly Ranasinghe.

A CR&R employee can be seen walking toward his trash truck while it burns on Monday, March 8. These photos were taken before El Centro Fire Department crews showed up to Thomas Drive to douse the fully engulfed cab. | KELLY RANASINGHE PHOTO
