IMPERIAL — An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist at the intersection of Highway 86 and Aten Road in Imperial in the early-morning hours on Friday, March 19.

The incident was reported to the Imperial Police Department about 1:12 a.m., according to press release.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located a male laying on the (No. 2) lane, unresponsive, and was later declared deceased at the scene by Imperial County fire personnel. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were checked out by medical personnel and later released from the scene,” according to the release.

Imperial Police Department’s Investigation Division is working with the Imperial County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim, the release states.

The department press release states more information will be released as it becomes available.

“The Imperial Police Department would like to give our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic event,” according to the release. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

For questions, or if you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Imperial Police Department at 760-355-4327.