Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: March 17-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 17 through March 20.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

1:57 p.m.: A resident near Niland called deputies to report that a subject who was supposed to buy his trailer instead came over and smashed out all the trailer’s windows with a metal bar.

2:17 p.m.: A resident of Zenos Road near Holtville called deputies to report a subject in a blue shirt and blue jeans standing in the middle of the road.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

12:24 a.m.: An 82-year-old resident of Evan Hewes Highway outside of El Centro called 911 and said that she is afraid because she is alone and hasn’t been able to reach her daughter, who lives in El Centro, on the phone. The caller provided deputies with her daughter’s phone number and address and requested a welfare check.

8:45 a.m.: An employee with the Imperial Irrigation District requested the assistance of sheriff’s deputies to remove a trespasser from company-owned property near Bombay Beach.

10:04 a.m.: A taxi driver called police to report a domestic disturbance near the corner of Highway 111 and Ross Road outside of El Centro. The cab driver said that a female subject had called for the cab and he could hear her arguing with a male subject when he arrived and then witnessed the male subject hitting the female.

11:17 a.m.: Deputies responded to a fire at the TBS Telecom building in Winterhaven. The company’s employees were able to make it out of the building safely.

12:41 p.m.: A female subject called 911 from Slab City outside of Niland to report that a male subject in his 20s was losing consciousness after injecting a mixture of methamphetamine, heroin, and xanax into his neck.

12:51 p.m.: A man walking down Orchard Road outside of Holtville called police and advised them that he had run out of gas and that “people are trying to set him up.” The man confirmed that he was not carrying any weapons but was in possession of marijuana.

1:32 p.m.: A resident near Salton City reported that their window’s vehicles had been broken out during the night.

2:02 p.m.: A resident near Imperial called deputies to report a group of juveniles sliding down a concrete ditchbank behind her residence. The caller advised deputies that the subjects were then leaving westbound on Worthington Road, driving 100 mph in a dark gray hatchback and a light silver older-model car.

2:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Calexico East Port of Entry after U.S. Customs officers detained a man for an outstanding warrant. The man was wanted in Maricopa County (Arizona) for felony transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, conspiracy, and for illegally conducting an enterprise.

3:27 p.m.: A citizen called deputies to report that a subject driving a white Lincoln Towncar had run over a chain-link fence in order to gain access to vacant property owned by the SOF Granite Co. located on Highway 111 outside El Centro.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

9:27 a.m.: A caller on Fourth Street in Niland reported that a female subject in a white van had stopped and let her two dogs out and the dogs were digging up his backyard. The dispatcher advised deputies that they could hear the caller threatening to shoot the dogs.

1:04 p.m.: A resident of West Cady Road near Brawly called deputies to report a suspicious man in the area carrying “a small gazebo and a black plastic bag.” The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, black socks, and sandals.

3:39 p.m.: A male subject called 911 from the Salton City area and told dispatch that he had been travelling with a female subject who had become upset and dropped him off. The man asked what “options he has to get back home” and advised that he was wearing shorts and was afraid that he would freeze to death. Dispatch advised deputies that the caller did not have any high-risk factors.

7:11 p.m.: A subject on Haven Road outside of Holtville called 911 and stated that his neighbors “are saying they can see inside his shed” and are “trying to make him look like a schizophrenic.” The caller requested the deputies contact him via phone rather than in person because he’s afraid his dad will be upset and kick him out.

9:11 p.m.: A resident West Main Road outside El Centro called 911 to report a female subject screaming in the bushes behind his home.

9:55 p.m.: A juvenile subject in Winterhaven called 911 to let dispatchers know that he was playing Minecraft and said that his parents couldn’t come to the phone. The dispatcher was able to reach the child’s mother, who advised that the child was playing with the phone and there was no emergency.

10:36 p.m.: A subject attempting to hike to the Goat Canyon Trestle west of Ocotillo called 911 to advise that they had become lost. The caller said that their phone battery was at 22 percent and they had no food or water. Dispatch provided deputies with the GPS coordinates of the caller’s location.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

10:18 a.m.: A citizen called 911 from Glamis to report receiving a possible scam call. They advised that they could hear crying in the background and the caller asked for a ransom.

6:26 p.m.: A Niland resident called deputies to report that a male subject shot his dog with a pellet gun. The shooter was last seen heading down an alley toward Fifth Street.