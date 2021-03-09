IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 1 through March 5 for areas in the unincorporated county.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

8:25 a.m.: Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a haystack fire in El Centro, directly west of the Walmart at LaBrucherie Avenue and Cruickshank Drive.

9:01 a.m.: Deputies responded to a verbal argument between two neighbors in Bombay Beach. The caller told police that the argument was about him standing too close to his neighbor’s property.

A sign outside Bombay Beach near the Salton Sea is shown. | COURTESY IMAGE

10:48 a.m.: A subject in Bombay Beach called police to report that locals in the area were telling him to “leave the land,” and that he has had an ongoing issue with subjects harassing him when he travels to the area.

11:22 a.m.: A resident of East Evan Hewes Highway called police to report ongoing issues with neighbors trespassing on their property and “dismantling vehicles.” The caller reported that the subjects were “holding tools and looking at her.”

12:28 p.m.: An enclosed trailer was reported stolen from a construction site on South Rockwood Road in Calexico.

1:17 p.m.: An employee with a chemical manufacturer for a fuel distillation plant in Brawley called police to report being concerned about hunters in the area firing guns and the risk of fire.

2:30 p.m.: A rental vehicle was reportedly stolen from the Imperial Valley College parking lot.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

8:19 a.m.: A resident of Shore Isle Avenue in Salton City called police to report that their trash can and several other items had been stolen during the night.

10:05 a.m.: A resident of Orchard Road in Holtville called police to report hearing “what sounds like shotguns” going off night and day and requested extra patrols of the area.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

7:14 a.m.: A Bombay Beach resident called police to complain that her neighbors are recording her calls and hacked into her computers.

1:23 p.m.: A homeowner on Sea View Avenue in Salton City reported that squatters had moved into her house without permission. The home had been flooded and was empty when the unwelcome guests decided to make themselves at home.

A postcard of the Salton Sea during its heyday is shown. | COURTESY IMAGE

3:06 p.m.: An employee at a jobsite on West Evan Hewes Highway in El Centro reported that his foreman threatened to assault him and he feels he was fired because he reported the incident.

4:44 p.m.: A citizen called police to report that five subjects were sitting on the railroad tracks near Forrester Road and Evan Hewes Highway, taking pictures and drinking beer.

2:24 p.m.: A resident of Rio Vista Road in Seeley reported that somebody threw a glass jar into the middle of her backyard and advised police that she believes it was her neighbors and that she would like to press charges. Deputies responded to the scene and found that no crime had been committed. The provided the caller with information on obtaining a restraining order.

4:06 p.m.: A resident near the corner of Bering and Leto avenues in Salton City reported two juveniles riding on a red quad and shooting pigeons with a rifle.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

8:20 p.m.: A resident of South Marina Drive in Salton City reported that a subject in a white Ford truck pointed a black handgun at him after he asked the subject to move his vehicle.

8 p.m.: A resident of Ross Road in Winterhaven called police to report that a pilot in a helicopter cropduster landed near his front gate and started an argument about somebody pointing a laser pointer at him when he was flying. The caller stated that the incident happened about an hour prior and he’s afraid the subject may return.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

2:16 a.m.: An Ocotillo resident called police to report that on March 2 a group of people trespassed onto his property and were recording him and blocking his exit. The caller reported that the intruders were dressed in military-style clothing and that he felt intimidated and has been in distress and unable to sleep since the incident.

1:28 p.m.: A Brawley resident called police to report that he had been assaulted by a coworker while working in a field off Forrester Road.

5:47 p.m.: A citizen reported that she found a bed sheet from a medical facility with blood stains while walking with her daughter at Heber Park on Cherry Avenue in Heber.