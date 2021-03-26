CALEXICO — A homeless man who lives in an encampment in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard was shot twice in the upper torso on Thursday afternoon, March 25, but he was reportedly in stable condition as an ambulance crew took him to a local hospital.

Details into the incident are still sketchy, as the individual, a 32-year-old Hispanic male, was “very uncooperative” and told Calexico police that he “did not know who or why he was shot,” according to Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo.

Reports of the incident came at 1:36 p.m., and when officers arrived to the area to find the man, who Gerardo said camps in an empty nearby lot.

“Our officers contacted the other homeless people in that area and canvassed the scene,” the chief stated, adding all interviewed said they didn’t see anything or hear anything.

Police stated more information would be released as it became available.