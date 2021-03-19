Calexico Police Briefs: March 5-15

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from March 5 through March 15.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

3:02 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Calexico West Port of Entry on 300 W. Second St. after Customs officers detained a man suspected of driving under the influence. Police officers made contact with Carrillo Blancarte, of Mexicali, and conducted a field sobriety test after observing Blancarte slurring his speech and struggling to maintain his balance. Blancarte denied being drunk but admitted to having used drugs. When asked what kind of drugs, he replied “the good kind.” Blancarte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center to provide a blood sample. He was later released to the care of his wife and promised to appear in court.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

9:10 p.m.: An employee at the Shell Gas Station in the 500 block of Imperial Avenue called police after an approximately 25-year-old Hispanic male subject stole gas from the business. The employee reported that the man asked for a full tank of gas and for the tire’s air pressure to be checked. While the employee was checking the man’s tires, the vehicle suddenly accelerated and sped off northbound on Imperial Avenue. The suspect was driving a white four-door sedan and wearing black clothing and a black facemask.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

8:53 a.m.: A general contractor working on a commercial building on the 100 block of East Second Street called police to report that several items including rolls of electrical building materials, a wheelbarrow, and buckets of paint had been stolen from the jobsite. The contractor told police that he had secured the building before leaving for the weekend and that his employees had brought the missing items to his attention that morning. The contractor said that he has the only key to the building. There were no signs of forced entry and police were unable to identify any suspects, witnesses, or physical evidence. The building is not equipped with an alarm or surveillance system. The stolen items were valued at approximately $8,500.

11:52 a.m.: An employee of Fallas Paredes in the 100 block of East Second Street called police to report that the business had been burglarized overnight. The employee told police that they believe that the suspects entered the business through a hole in a common wall with the adjoining business that had been used to burglarize the business in the past. The hole had been covered with plywood, but the plywood had been removed during the night. The employee reported that approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store including three orange fans, a grey porta-cooler, and 20 blue backpacks.

2:33 p.m.: A Calexico resident visited the Calexico Police Department to report that her white Kia Optima had been stolen in Mexicali. The subject said that her vehicle had been parked in front of her parents’ home in Mexicali and when she exited the home, it was gone. She told police that she had also filed a report with the Mexicali Police Department.

5:26 p.m.: An employee of Stax-Up Storage on Enterprise Boulevard called police to report that an unknown vehicle had rammed into the business sometime during the night and that the locks of three storage units had been cut but nothing had been stolen. The incident was not caught by security cameras. Police took a vandalism report, but no actionable suspect information was developed.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8:04 a.m.: Police pulled over a Chevy Malibu on Rockwood Avenue for having expired registration. The driver, identified as Brian S. Peraza, advised the officer that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. When asked if he had any illegal drugs in the vehicle, Peraza admitted that he was in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe. Police asked Peraza when he last used methamphetamine and he answered, “yesterday.” The officer located the pipe in the vehicle’s center console and booked it into evidence. Peraza was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving without a license. He was later released on a promise to appear in court. The vehicle was towed for storage.

3:56 p.m.: Calexico police conducted a patrol of a city parking lot located at Third Street and Paulin Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip that a suspect was dealing drugs at the location. During the patrol police found Carlos Correa Anguiano, who they had found holding large amounts of cash during previous encounters. Anguiano was asked to leave the area three times but kept returning, saying he was looking for his lost scissors. Police searched the area and found a small bag of methamphetamine in a planter. Due to the fact that the drugs couldn’t be directly linked to a suspect, they were destroyed at the scene. Officers were then approached by a group of field workers who identified Anguiano as the subject who had been selling drugs. Police later witnessed Anguiano, a transient, make what appeared to be a drug transaction at the parking lot. Police quickly contacted Anguiano and found his hands to be full of jewelry, which is commonly taken as payment for drugs, according to police logs. Anguiano consented to a search of his person and his nearby vehicle. Initially, no contraband was found but police then noticed a bag stuffed between the vehicle’s windshield and the windshield cowl. The bag contained smaller bags full of what appeared to be methamphetamine and cannabis. A search of Anguiano’s backpack revealed a large machete, a hand saw and an unopened can of Miller beer. The field workers had previously informed the officers that Anguiano uses Miller beer to lure unemployed elderly men who he uses as lookouts. A further search of Anguiano’s belongings revealed two homemade wallets fashioned from cardboard and tape that contained more than $15,000 in cash. Anguiano told police that a man named Danny had set him up and planted the drugs on his car. He said that the cash was saved over a period of three years from his $150 per month Social Security payments. Anguiano was arrested on suspicion of various drug-related counts and released as he was not going to be taken before a magistrate in a timely manner due to COVID-19 booking restrictions. After being released, Anguiano threatened to vandalize the Police Department lobby if he was not booked into jail.

Carlos Correa Anguiano, city of residence and age were unavailable, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related counts on March 9 after he was allegedly found in possession of 12 bindles of suspected methamphetamine, a large “machete,” and more than $15,000 in cash, according to information from the Calexico Police Officers Association Facebook page and entries in the department’s activity logs. Anguiano, according to the logs, was reportedly carrying the cash in multiple homemade wallets and used Miller beer to “lure unemployed elderly men who he uses as lookouts entice farmworkers.” The photos were posted by the CPOA on March 13. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

5:20 p.m.: A man was walking his golden retriever on the 700 block of Dool Avenue when his dog was attacked by a loose black schnauzer. The golden retriever sustained injuries to its neck and head and had to be taken to a veterinarian. Police contacted the owner of the schnauzer, who told police that the dog had run out of the house after his wife opened the front door and he didn’t witness the attack. The man was cited for having a loose canine.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

8:05 a.m.: A resident of the 900 block of First Street called police to report that several items had been stolen from his home including an iMac computer, a webcam, a tablet computer, and a microphone, with an estimated value of $3,000. Police were unable to locate any suspect information or evidence.